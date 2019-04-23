|
WILLIAMS
GEORGETTE (nee Patton)
of Kensington (Phila.), on April 21, 2019, age 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Williams. Survived by her sister Claire Kudrick and many dear friends. Relatives, friends, members of Union Tabernacle United Presbyterian Church and Visitation B.V.M. Senior Citizens are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 10 A.M. O'NEILL-BOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 'B' and Lehigh. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment Oakland Cemetery. 215-739-6655
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019