GEORGIANNA (Scarlata) DeVITO

GEORGIANNA (Scarlata) DeVITO
DeVITO
GEORGIANNA (nee Scarlata)
Passed on April 4, 2019. Devoted wife of 66 years to the late Samuel. Loving mother of Steven DeVito, Georgiana (Nicholas) Cataldi-DeVito, John DeVito, Robert (Maria) DeVito. Grandmother of Steven (Dawn) DeVito, Georgiann (Jim) Raso, Jade DeVito, Capri DeVito. Great-grandmother of Steven, Giavanna, Alexa, James, and Chase. Viewing Monday, 9 A.M., at Holy Spirit Church, 19th and Hartranft Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem.


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019
