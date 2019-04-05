|
|
DeVITO
GEORGIANNA (nee Scarlata)
Passed on April 4, 2019. Devoted wife of 66 years to the late Samuel. Loving mother of Steven DeVito, Georgiana (Nicholas) Cataldi-DeVito, John DeVito, Robert (Maria) DeVito. Grandmother of Steven (Dawn) DeVito, Georgiann (Jim) Raso, Jade DeVito, Capri DeVito. Great-grandmother of Steven, Giavanna, Alexa, James, and Chase. Viewing Monday, 9 A.M., at Holy Spirit Church, 19th and Hartranft Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019