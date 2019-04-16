Home

GERALD F. "GERRY" QUINN

GERALD F. "GERRY" QUINN Notice
QUINN
GERALD F. "GERRY"


On April 14, 2019, age 90, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ. Lovingly survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Marylin (nee Carroll); his daughter, Mary Beth (William) Kirschling; his son, Michael (Sally Boyle); his grandchildren, Neil, Megan, Mary, Tess and Michelle as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers, Michael, Eugene and James. His Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, April 16th from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. There will be a Visitation again Wednesday, April 17th from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ followed by His Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment Colestown Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Myasthenia Gravis, 355 Lexington Ave., 15th Floor, NY, NY 10017. Please visit

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019
