FINESTONE
GERALD
Age 93, May 19, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of 73 yrs to Harriet (nee Norsoph). Loving father of Mark (Sandy) Finestone and Fern (Neil) Mittin; adoring grandfather of Jared and Melissa Finestone, Stacey (Andrew) Salsman and Jamie (Adam) Liebman; cherished great grandfather of Haley, Alexis, Victoria, Sadie, Sophie and Emma. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the U.S. Navy. Before retiring he was the owner of Finestone Sabel Shoes. He was a member of Shekinah Lodge No. 246 F&AM, Lodge No. 9 F&AM, Steuben Lodge No. 113 K of P, Circle Square Club and Krakauer-Yampoler Beneficial Society.
Relatives and friends are invited to Masonic and Funeral Services Wednesday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Fern and Neil Mittin Wednesday following burial until 9 P.M. Minyan at 7 P.M. and Thursday 2-4 P.M. and 7-9 P.M. Minyan 8 P.M. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Beth Sholom Congre-gation or Michael J. Fox Foun-dation for Parkinson Research.
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019