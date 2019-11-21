Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
The Wayne United Methodist Church
210 S. Wayne Ave.,
Wayne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD HOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD HOGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD HOGAN Notice
HOGAN
GERALD
Age 82, on November 12, 2019 of Havertown. Husband of Linda (nee Tanzola). Father of Kristen McLaughlin and the late Kendall Hogan; also survived by grandchildren Ben, Finn and Tierney McLaughlin. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7th, 2019 at The Wayne United Methodist Church, 210 S. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to "THON", The Penn State Dance Marathon, THON.org or to 1812 Productions, 2329 So. 3rd St., Phila., PA 19128.

STUARD FUNERAL HOME
Family Owned Since 1822

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -