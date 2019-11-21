|
HOGAN
GERALD
Age 82, on November 12, 2019 of Havertown. Husband of Linda (nee Tanzola). Father of Kristen McLaughlin and the late Kendall Hogan; also survived by grandchildren Ben, Finn and Tierney McLaughlin. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7th, 2019 at The Wayne United Methodist Church, 210 S. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to "THON", The Penn State Dance Marathon, THON.org or to 1812 Productions, 2329 So. 3rd St., Phila., PA 19128.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019