Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maximillian Kolbe Church
15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd
West Chester, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maximillian Kolbe Church
15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd
West Chester, PA
GERALD J. RODICHOK Ph.D.

GERALD J. RODICHOK Ph.D. Notice
RODICHOK
GERALD J. Ph.D.


Age 68, of West Chester PA, peacefully and with his family, on November 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa M. Rodichok. Loving father of Danielle Donohue (Terry), Carolyn Denier (Anthony) and Theresa Bates (Robert). Dear brother of Dennis Rodichok, Elaine Wilson, Audrey Lehman, Michele Amici and the late Randal Rodichok. Pop-Pop of Benjamin, Geraldine, Peter, Rose, George, Jackie, Andrew, Freddy and Reese. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Anne McGuire. Relatives and friends are invited to call, Friday Nov. 29th, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382 and again Sat. Nov. 30th after 10:00 A.M., St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester PA 19382. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villa Maria Academy High School, 370 Central Ave, Malvern PA 19355 or at www.vmahs.org.

www.allevafuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
