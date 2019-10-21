Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church
1410 Alsmhouse Rd
Jamison, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
GERALD L. "Lester" BRACE

GERALD L. "Lester" BRACE Notice
BRACE
GERALD L. "Lester"
October 16, 2019. Formerly of Jamison. Age 74. Husband of the late Lois Anne (nee Killeen); father of Gerald L. Jr. (Deborah A.), Jacklyn A. and James P. (Gayle); grandfather of John, Gerald, Brittany, and Caitlin; great grandfather of Lilyanna, Isabella, and Carly; also survived by 3 brothers, and 1 sister. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday 5:30 to 7:30 P.M St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Alsmhouse Rd. Jamison. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 A.M. No morning viewing. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers donations Aplastic Anemia and MDS Foundation, 4330 East West Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda MD. 20814 would be appreciated.
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 21, 2019
