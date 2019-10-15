|
LAUGHLIN
GERALD
October 14, 2019 age 90. Beloved
husband of the late Mary C. (nee Kenny). Dearest father of Linda (Jeffrey) Wahl, Kathy (Mark) Jurimas and Jerry (Cathi). Loving grandfather of Daniel (Sanya), Michael, Croy, Rachel, Quinn, Kate, Graham and Catrina. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday 9 A.M. at St. Helena Church, 6161 N. 5th St., Phila., PA 19120. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory to St. Helena School (Tuition Fund) would be appreciated.
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019