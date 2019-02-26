SWEENEY, O.S.F.S.

BRO. GERALD M.

Professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 61 years, died February 23, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia PA, on April 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Fuey) Sweeney. Bro. Gerry attended St. Bartholomew Parochial School, graduated from Northeast Catholic High School in 1956, entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in August 1956, made first profession of vows January, 1958 and perpetual profession January 27, 1963.

Bro. Gerry served on the staff of the Oblate Novitiate, Childs MD, De Sales School of Theology, Hyattsville MD/Wash-ington, DC, Salesianum School, Wilmington DE, Villa Maria Retreat House, Wernersville PA and Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia. He retired from active ministry in 2000.

Bro. Gerry had many outside interests. While on staff at Villa Maria Retreat House, he was a member of the Volunteer Citizens Hose Company #1, Wernersville PA; while serving at Northeast Catholic, he was a member of Juniata Town Watch and was a faithful volunteer with The Blind Bowlers in Northeast Philadelphia and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. For a number of years in retirement, he helped provide medical trans-portation for other members of his community. Throughout his life as an Oblate, Bro. Gerry loved to travel and enjoyed monitoring police, fire and EMS communications on his scanner.

In addition to his Oblate commu-nity, Brother Gerry is survived by nephews, Michael Sweeney and Vincent Difrancesco.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M., on Thursday, February 28, at Our Lady of Light Chapel, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Elkton MD, where Visitation will begin at 9 A.M. Interment will follow in Oblate Cemetery. Donations in honor of Bro. Gerry's life and legacy may be made to the Oblate Develop-ment Fund, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, DE 19806.

