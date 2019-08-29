Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD GOMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD S. GOMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD S. GOMER Notice
GOMER
GERALD S.
August 28, 2019. Husband of Carole "Cookie" (nee Shapiro); father of Gary (Kimberly) Gomer, Keith (Stephanie), Gomer, Esq. and Nicole (Andy) Scolnick; brother of Ronald Gomer and Lynne Zane; also survived by 6 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited Funeral Services Friday, 11 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now