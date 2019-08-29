|
GOMER
GERALD S.
August 28, 2019. Husband of Carole "Cookie" (nee Shapiro); father of Gary (Kimberly) Gomer, Keith (Stephanie), Gomer, Esq. and Nicole (Andy) Scolnick; brother of Ronald Gomer and Lynne Zane; also survived by 6 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited Funeral Services Friday, 11 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019