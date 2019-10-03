|
|
SCHWENDERMAN
GERALDINE A. (nee DiSanto)
On October 1, 2019, age 81, of Haddon Township, N.J. Beloved wife of the late John G.; loving mother of Teresa A. (William) Paolello of Mullica Hill, N.J.; Susan M. (Brandon) Hamilton of Haddon Township, N.J.; and Matthew (Lisa) Schwenderman of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.; and devoted grandmother of seven.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., and met her husband while working at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. She was a longtime resident of Turnersville, N.J., and enjoyed her frequent trips to the Jersey shore. She retired from Camden County College.
Family will receive friends from 9-10:45 A.M. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Grace Episcopal Church, 19 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, N.J., where her service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gerri may be made to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 1513 Race St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102. Arrangements by
KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, Haddonfield, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019