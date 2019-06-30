|
|
BATTISTA
GERALDINE ALGISA
(nee DePhillipo)
June 26, 2019, age 100. Wife of the late Nicholas J. Battista, mother of Maryann B. (Amedeo) Mascitti and Nicholas J. (Mary) Battista, grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 8. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation 9:30 A.M. July 5, 2019 at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of donors choice.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019