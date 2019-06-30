Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE BATTISTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE (DePhillipo) BATTISTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE (DePhillipo) BATTISTA Notice
BATTISTA
GERALDINE ALGISA
(nee DePhillipo)
June 26, 2019, age 100. Wife of the late Nicholas J. Battista, mother of Maryann B. (Amedeo) Mascitti and Nicholas J. (Mary) Battista, grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 8. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation 9:30 A.M. July 5, 2019 at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of donors choice.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now