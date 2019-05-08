|
BRUNNER
GERALDINE LOUISE
(nee Sacchetti)
May 6, 2019 of Rosemont, PA. Beloved wife of George H. Brunner. Devoted mother of George, Jr. (Megan), Joel (Susan), Scott (Kimberly), Keith (Lisa) and Ruth. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Joshua, Chloe, Erin, Sara, Victoria, Emilee, Corey and Christine. Great-grandmother of Harry J. and Hayden Hicks. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Saturday May 11th, from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. with Funeral Service to begin at 11 A.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA 350 Erie Ave., Phila. PA 19134 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
