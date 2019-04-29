|
SR. GERALDINE MARIE KANE, IHM
Formally Dorothy Frances Kane, on April 25, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Howard and Elizabeth Fahey Kane, siblings Elmer (Nell), Preston (Madeline), Walter (Charlotte), Edward (Margaret), Howard (Rita), Jessie, Dolores (James) and Eleanor (Joseph). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.
Arr. By: DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC., West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019