GERALDINE (Dwyer) KELLY

GERALDINE (Dwyer) KELLY Notice
KELLY
GERALDINE D. "JERRIE"
(nee Dwyer)


On September 21, 2019, age 94. Beloved wife of the late William M. Loving mother of Kristine K. McGuinn (Edward), Kevin M. (Andrea), Timothy P. (Dawn) and Jack T. Devoted grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 2. Predeceased by 6 siblings. Her family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, from 9:15-10:15 A.M., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, c/o Philanthropy Dept., 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974 would be appreciated.

To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
