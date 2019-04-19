|
|
SR. GERALDINE MARIE WHITMAN, IHM
Formerly Sr. Mary Geraldine, IHM
On April 18, 2019. She is survived by the members of her congregation of IHM Sisters. Predeceased by her parents George and Geraldine Kelly Whitman and her brother, Robert (Monica). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019