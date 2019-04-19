Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE SR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE MARIE WHITMAN IHM Formerly Mary Geraldine IHM SR. Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

GERALDINE MARIE WHITMAN IHM Formerly Mary Geraldine IHM SR. Sr. Notice
SR. GERALDINE MARIE WHITMAN, IHM
Formerly Sr. Mary Geraldine, IHM
On April 18, 2019. She is survived by the members of her congregation of IHM Sisters. Predeceased by her parents George and Geraldine Kelly Whitman and her brother, Robert (Monica). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now