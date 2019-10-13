|
MATTERA
GERALYN "GERRY"
(nee Kirkpatrick)
62, on October 5, 2019, of Naples, FL, formerly of West Chester and southwest Philadel-Sphia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Francis Mattera; dear sister of Richard Kirkpatrick (Dorry); sister-in-law of Salvatore and Catherine Mattera of Naples, FL and Pamela Kirkpatrick of St. Cloud, FL; dear aunt of eight nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Alexander and Margaret, her brothers John and Paul.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:20 A.M. Saturday October 19, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Arrs. DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019