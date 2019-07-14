Home

Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
4308 Landis Ave.
Sea Isle City, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4308 Landis Ave
Sea Isle City, NJ
GERARD J. QUINLAN


1942 - 2019
GERARD J. QUINLAN Notice
QUINLAN
GERARD J.


Age 77 of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed peacefully July 12, 2019. Gerry is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margie (nee McFadden) Quinlan; his son, Gerard (Linda) Quinlan and daughter, Heather (Michael) Seaman. He is also survived by his 5 grand-daughters, Caroline, Emma, Lila, Maeve, Tess; and brother, John (Gale) Quinlan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thursday, July 18, 2019 11 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. There will be a calling period prior in church from 9:30-10:45 A.M. Contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research or the Timothy school.

MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, Darby and Aldan, PA.
Online obituary and condolences:
www.marvilfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019
