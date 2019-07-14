|
|
QUINLAN
GERARD J.
Age 77 of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed peacefully July 12, 2019. Gerry is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margie (nee McFadden) Quinlan; his son, Gerard (Linda) Quinlan and daughter, Heather (Michael) Seaman. He is also survived by his 5 grand-daughters, Caroline, Emma, Lila, Maeve, Tess; and brother, John (Gale) Quinlan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thursday, July 18, 2019 11 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. There will be a calling period prior in church from 9:30-10:45 A.M. Contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research or the Timothy school.
MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, Darby and Aldan, PA.
Online obituary and condolences:
www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019