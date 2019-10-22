|
CULLEN
GERARD M. "JERRY"
Of Philadelphia, on October 19, 2019, in Warminster, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Madelynne (nee Nagel), married over 43 years. Loving father of Ryan (Monica) Cullen, and Erin Cullen. He will be sadly missed by his grand-daughter, Hope Everly Cullen, a host of nieces and nephews, and by all who knew him. Jerry was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, John, Joseph, and Frank Cullen.
Jerry was a retired Manager who ran the help desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he worked for 38 years. He was passionate about Soccer, he coached and was a Director of Soccer for Parkwood Youth Organization. Jerry was born and raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from North Catholic High School in 1961. He loved spending time with his family and his grandpups, Charlie, and Stella. If you knew Jerry, you knew he'd always have a new joke to tell. He was passionate about telling jokes and making other people laugh. Not just with his family, but with friends and especially with the patients at Jefferson Health Torresdale Cancer Center, where he affection-ately volunteered his time.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jerry's Life Celebration, Saturday, October 26th, from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by his Memorial Service at 11:30 A.M. His Interment will be private. Memorial contri-butions may be made in Jerry's name to the Abington/Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or online at
give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice
