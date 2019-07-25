|
|
REGAN
GERARD M., SR.
76, on July 22, 2019, of Glenside. Survived by former wife, Julia; devoted children, Gerard Jr (Brett), Patrick (Amber), Molly Stanton (Connor); beautiful grandchildren Benji, Jude, Teddy, Arlo, and many wonder-ful friends, in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by Rita Cavaliere (Adelsberger). Funeral Mass Mon., 11 A.M., at Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Rd. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038, and Monday at Church after 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Manor, Attn: Debbie Maher, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadow-brook, PA 19046
(https://www.sjmbrockton.com/donate-online/;)
would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019