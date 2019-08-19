|
|
DeNAPOLI
GERARD R. JR., "Gary"
age 73, on Aug. 15, 2019 of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Beverly Farms, MA. Survived by his beloved wife of 46 yrs. Elizabeth, his daughters Allison DeNapoli Schill (Vaughn) and Alanna DeNapoli Morris (Judson), his grandchildren Connor, Rose, and Mason, his sister Lenore Bavota. Predeceased by his sister Darleen Powers and his parents Gerard and Ruth. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday Evening from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Thursday Morning from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., ALL AT ST. MARY MAGDALEN CHURCH, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Gary's memory to support throat cancer patients may be made at www.spohnc.org.
Arr. The D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019