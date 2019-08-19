Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ST. MARY MAGDALEN CHURCH
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. MARY MAGDALEN CHURCH
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MARY MAGDALEN CHURCH
2400 N. Providence Rd.
Media, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD DeNAPOLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD R. "Gary" DeNAPOLI Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERARD R. "Gary" DeNAPOLI Jr. Notice
DeNAPOLI
GERARD R. JR., "Gary"
age 73, on Aug. 15, 2019 of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Beverly Farms, MA. Survived by his beloved wife of 46 yrs. Elizabeth, his daughters Allison DeNapoli Schill (Vaughn) and Alanna DeNapoli Morris (Judson), his grandchildren Connor, Rose, and Mason, his sister Lenore Bavota. Predeceased by his sister Darleen Powers and his parents Gerard and Ruth. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday Evening from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Thursday Morning from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., ALL AT ST. MARY MAGDALEN CHURCH, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Gary's memory to support throat cancer patients may be made at www.spohnc.org.

Arr. The D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
Download Now