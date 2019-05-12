FRANGATOS

DR. GERASSIMOS

A man of intellect, integrity, humility and sensitivity, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 26, 2019, in Moorestown, NJ. He is survived by Irene, his wife of 61 years; by nieces and nephews in Canada and Greece. Dr. Frangatos was cremated in a private ceremony on April 29.

Dr Frangatos had a long and varied career that spanned his life in Greece, Canada and the United States. He was born on March 5, 1923, on the island of Kefallinia, in the village Monopolata, Greece, where he received his education through high school. He earned his under-graduate degree in Chemistry from University of Athens and his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from McGill University in Canada. Then Dr. Frangatos pursued Post-Doctoral Research at the National Research Council of Canada. In 1963 while in Greece, he taught at National Poly-technic University of Greece, served as Minister of Education and Religion and became Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. He consulted and served as a member of the board of National Bank of Greece and National Power Corporation.

Dr Frangatos returned to the United States in 1975 and was rehired by Mobil Oil Corpora-tion. His professional life includes numerous patents and publica-tions in the Pharmaceutical and Petrochemical industries, with a concentration on Interface Chemistry.

Following his retirement from Mobil in 1987, Dr. Frangatos was an avid traveler, reader and investor. He will be missed by family and friends. LANKENAU &

