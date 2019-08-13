Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE EMILY MURRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE EMILY MURRAY Notice
MURRAY
GERTRUDE EMILY


Age 78, of Broomall, PA, and formerly of West Philadelphia, on August 10th, 2019.
Beloved sister of the late George R. Murray, III and Thomas H. Murray. Precious daughter of the late Emily (nee Zane) and George R. Murray, Jr. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, August 19, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA, 19008. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now