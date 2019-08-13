|
|
MURRAY
GERTRUDE EMILY
Age 78, of Broomall, PA, and formerly of West Philadelphia, on August 10th, 2019.
Beloved sister of the late George R. Murray, III and Thomas H. Murray. Precious daughter of the late Emily (nee Zane) and George R. Murray, Jr. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, August 19, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA, 19008. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019