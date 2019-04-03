|
|
CALLAHAN
GERTRUDE M. "Trudy"
(nee Ream)
Age 81, passed on March 31, 2019, formerly of Yeadon and Bellefont, PA. Loving wife of the late Gerald Patrick Callahan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Country House Chapel, 1412 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, PA 19023, where friends may call from 10:00 A.M. Friday in the Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, C/O St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Balti-more Ave, Lansdowne, PA 19050.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019