West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
SACKS
GIL
Age 68, of Bala Cynwyd, died suddenly on Sept. 28, 2019. Born in Phila. to Edward and Wilma (Waxman) Sacks, Gil graduated from Central High and PSU. He is survived by his life partner of over 35 years, Linda Richman; by his son, Rick; by his grandson, Jake; and by his siblings, Elliot Sacks and Judy Dyke. Memorial Service, Oct. 4th, 11:00 A.M., WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, where relatives and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to lung.org/donate or aspca.org/ donate in his name appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019
