McELROY
GILBERT R.
On May 13, 2019, of Medford Lakes NJ, formerly of Hatboro, age 92. Husband of the late Elizabeth K. (nee Krueger); father of Mariann Mowatt (Richard) and Elizabeth Mottershead (Michael); grand-father of Richard, Marnie, Matthew, and Merlana; great- grandfather of Dharma-Bryce, Lainee and Brayden. Relatives and friends may call Monday, 10 A.M., St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Road, Hatboro. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019