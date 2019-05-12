SHUSTER

DR. GILBERT

Of Millville NJ, passed away May 3rd, 2019. Dr. Shuster is survived by his sister, Arlene; son, Adam; daughter, Marci; 4 grandchildren, Kenny, Josh, Andie and Beau. Born May 7, 1934 in Philadelphia, Gil proud-ly served as a Captain in the Air Force and graduated the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine. Gil met his beautiful wife of 54 years, Sandy, through a mutual friend, and settled in Millville, where they opened a dental practice and raised their family. His practice was a fixture on 2nd street for five decades, as Gil became one of the more prominent dentists in the region.

A lifelong Eagles fan, Gil loved sports, politics, good food, wine, talking about his grandkids and sitting around a table with friends and family. In later years, Gil enjoyed spending time and having a Coors Light with friends at the local Texas Roadhouse. In recent weeks as his health declined, Gil moved to California to be near his daughter's family, where he died surrounded by love, just shy of his 85th birthday.

