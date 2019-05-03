Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
GINA BUSLER
GINA BUSLER Notice
BUSLER
GINA
Suddenly on April 28, 2019, at the age of 58. Beloved daughter of Joan Busler (nee Elliott) and sister of Beth Ann DeWeese (Jeff); cherished wife of Jonathan Crawford.
Gina embraced life to the full-est. Among her passions were cooking, traveling, movies and her friends. She was open to all the beauty in the world and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), followed by her Service at 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105, in her memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
