DeMARIA
GINA D.
Beloved wife of the Late Dr. John A. DeMaria; loving mother of Joseph DeMaria (Margie), Donna Hummel (Lee), Jason DeMaria and the late John A. DeMaria, Jr.; devoted grand-mother of Daniel DeMaria, Nathanael and Elijah Hummel, Nicholas and Gianna DeMaria. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 6-8 PM Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 and 9-10 AM, Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pk., West Chester, PA. 19382, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA. 19382. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019