MARCHETTI

GINO

of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Gino, age 93, was the husband of Joan K. Marchetti (nee) Plecenik. Gino had a long and brilliant life. He served in the Fighting 69th army division in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. He was drafted into professional football by the Dallas Texans, who became the Baltimore Colts in 1952. He had a long and illustrious career as a defensive end for fourteen years culminating in his selection to the NFL Hall of Fame in 1972, his first year of eligibility - first round - unanimous decision.

In 1959, Gino with a few teammates and friends started a fast-food chain called Gino's which became quite successful on the east coast.

Survivors are four children, John (Janet), Eric (Lizann), Gina (Michael) Burgess, Michelle (Buddy) Kapp and one step-daughter, Donna (Dave) Lloyd; Sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grand-children.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at SS. Peter & Paul Church, Boot Rd. West Chester, PA. Interment private. Viewing Saturday morning 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. in the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Nokota Horse Conservancy, nokotahorse.org or to , woundedwarriorproject.org Arrs. ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Paoli PA at www.DignityMemorial.com

Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary