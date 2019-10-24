|
|
SPEED
GLADYS "ELAINE" BROWN
October 17, 2019. Joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. (Delta Tau) in 1960, Graduate with BS in Education from Cheyney University in 1961. Spent 30 years in Philadelphia Public Schools as a Classroom Teacher. Retired in 1991.
Survived by loving husband, Jonathan Speed; daughter, Leneen Speed-Walker; niece, Jihan Amir and nephew, Theodore Brown. Viewing Saturday, October 26th, from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon, at MAY FUNERAL HOME 4075 Haverford Avenue, Phila. PA 19104. Private burial
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019