GLADYS L. MANNERS

August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Lorraine Poll (Rick), John (Lynn), Sadly missed by her 5 grandchildren Jen Petrilla, Rick Poll Lauren Longo, Morgan Manners, John Manners and her 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and Friends invited to her funeral Tuesday September 10th 9:30 A.M. in Wissinoming Presbyterian Church 5825 Torresdale Ave. Phila., PA 19135. Service to begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery Newton, PA. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Wissinoming Presbyterian Church.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
