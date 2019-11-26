|
BROWN
GLENN R.
(67), of Bensalem, PA passed away on November 23rd after a long battle with cancer. Glenn was retired from the Philadel-phia Gas Works where he worked for 35 years. Glenn is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Elise and grandsons Tyler and Lucas. He is also survived by his sister Joy Swiniuch and her husband Fran and many nieces and nephews. To honor Glenn's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019