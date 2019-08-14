|
MAKARA
GLENN R.
Suddenly on Aug. 12, 2019, age 66 yrs., of Glenside. Beloved husband of Anne B. (nee Bythrow). Loving father of Carolyn Brown (Tim) and Megan Coleman (Michael). Also survived by one granddaughter Julia Brown. Brother of Philip (Linda), Mark (Sandy), Debra Makara, Renee Conahan (Jim) and the late Marie Evans (survived by her husband Tom). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Friday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Friday 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stony Creek Anglers,
www.stonycreekanglers.org, would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019