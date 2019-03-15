Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA BANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA BANKS

Notice Condolences Flowers

GLORIA BANKS Notice
BANKS
GLORIA (nee Donnelly)


Age 94, of Hershey's Mill, formerly of Paoli and Pittsburgh PA. Beloved wife of Robert E. Banks. Loving mother of James R. Banks and the late John R. Banks (Gail). Dear grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 6. Gloria was a proud member of the Aronimink Golf Club Ladies Golf Team and an accomplished bridge player.
Please join her family on Sat., March 23, at St. Norbert Church, 55 Leopard Rd., Paoli PA 19301. Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 A.M. Arr. by

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.