BANKS
GLORIA (nee Donnelly)
Age 94, of Hershey's Mill, formerly of Paoli and Pittsburgh PA. Beloved wife of Robert E. Banks. Loving mother of James R. Banks and the late John R. Banks (Gail). Dear grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 6. Gloria was a proud member of the Aronimink Golf Club Ladies Golf Team and an accomplished bridge player.
Please join her family on Sat., March 23, at St. Norbert Church, 55 Leopard Rd., Paoli PA 19301. Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 A.M. Arr. by
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019