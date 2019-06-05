|
|
BOYLAN
GLORIA H. (nee DeCosta)
91, of Lansdowne, PA died June 2, 2019. Widow of the late Lawrence L. Boylan and devoted mother of Lawrence L. Boylan, Jr., Rev. Christine Boyland, Thomas K. (Trisha McFadden) Boylan, Carol Boylan and spouse Lynne Sypherd and Michael P. Boylan; 5 grand-children; her sister Rosemary McCash and numerous nieces and nephews. She was prede-ceased by parents Patsy Lance and Helen (Pro) DeCosta and stepfather Michael DeCosta. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 A.M. at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may visit Friday Eve 6-8:30 P.M. and Saturday morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the DOYLE-STONE-LAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above named St. Philomena Memorial Fund in Gloria's name would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019