Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Church
41 E. Baltimore Ave. (at Highland)
Lansdowne, PA
BOYLAN
GLORIA H. (nee DeCosta)


91, of Lansdowne, PA died June 2, 2019. Widow of the late Lawrence L. Boylan and devoted mother of Lawrence L. Boylan, Jr., Rev. Christine Boyland, Thomas K. (Trisha McFadden) Boylan, Carol Boylan and spouse Lynne Sypherd and Michael P. Boylan; 5 grand-children; her sister Rosemary McCash and numerous nieces and nephews. She was prede-ceased by parents Patsy Lance and Helen (Pro) DeCosta and stepfather Michael DeCosta. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 A.M. at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may visit Friday Eve 6-8:30 P.M. and Saturday morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the DOYLE-STONE-LAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above named St. Philomena Memorial Fund in Gloria's name would be appreciated.

www.doylestonelake.com

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
