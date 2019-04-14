HINKEL

GLORIA (Nicolette)

89, of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Huntingdon Valley PA, Jenkin-town PA and Ocean City NJ, passed April 3,2019. Born in Philadelphia PA, she graduated from Little Flower High School and met the love of her life, Walter and they married in 1950. They founded a heavy equipment rental business which continues today as Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates, Inc.

Gloria was a well respected collector of antique toys, miniatures, dollhouses and co- founded the non profit Delaware Toy & Miniature Museum in Delaware in 1994. Gloria and Walter were avid boaters and golfers in Ocean City NJ and Jupiter FL, where they resided. They were active members of many private clubs in FL, Ocean City and PA and supported many charities.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband Walter Hinkel. She will be greatly missed by family- son, Mark (Mershon) Hinkel of Meadowbrook PA; daughter, Beverly (Harry) Thomes of Wilmington DE; grandchildren, Jason Thomes (Julia) of Newark DE, Katherine Hinkel of Philadelphia PA, Chip Hinkel (Heidi) of Houston TX and Jennifer Hinkel, Incline Village NV; great-grandson, Oliver Scott Thomes; nieces and nephews in Philadelphia, Newtown PA and Melbourne, Australia as well as many friends.

A private Memorial Service will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cradle of Hope, 1657 The Fairway #140, Jenkintown PA 19046 or non profit Mental Health Association of Palm Beach County, 909 Fern Street, West Palm Beach FL 33401 or website: mhapbc.com



