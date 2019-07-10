Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Old St. Mary Church
252 S. Fourth St.
GLORIA J. PARKER Notice
PARKER
GLORIA J.
Of Philadelphia, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, after a brief hospitalization. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11th, at 4 P.M., Old St. Mary Church, 252 S. Fourth St.
Mrs. Parker was the widow of Lewis Parker. She was born Gloria Jean Vandenberg, in Green Bay, WI. A graduate of The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, her works had been shown at PAFA exhibitions. Mrs. Parker is survived by a host of neighbors, friends, and fellow parishioners.
Memorial gifts in her honor may be sent to Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 South Ninth Street, Suite 600, Phila., PA 19107, to recognize the Vickie and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience at Jefferson Hospital; or to the charity of donor's choice. Inurnment will be private.

Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
