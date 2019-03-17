|
|
KEPRTA
GLORIA (nee DiGiacomo)
Age 91, on Mar. 16, 2019. Devoted wife to the late Buran "Tex" Keprta. Loving mother to 6 babies lost in birth. Beloved sister to the late Theresa Garbarino, Philip DiGiacomo, Louis A. DiGiacomo, Hector DiGiacomo, Angelina Heaton and Rev. Msgr. Arthur P. DiGiacomo. Cherished daughter to the late Albert and Maryanne DiGiacomo. She is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 6 until 8 P.M. at LOUIS A. DiGIACOMO FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Southampton Rd., Phila., and to her Funeral Mass Sat., 10 A.M. at Daylesford Abbey, 220 South Valley Rd., Paoli, PA. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019