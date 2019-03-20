|
BITTNER
GLORIA M., M.D.
On March 17, 2019, of Newtown PA. Beloved wife of Dr. Arthur J. Barnaby. Devoted mother Johnna P. Barnaby, Devin J. Barnaby. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Dr. Justin Bittner, Theresa Core, Toni-Ann Hollywood and her husband James Hollywood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 P.M., and on Friday, from 10:30 A.M. until her Con-celebrated Funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Gianna Center of Philadelphia at Jeanes Physician Office Building, 7500 Central Ave., Suite 203, Phila. PA 19111.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019