Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA BITTNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA M. BITTNER M.D.

Notice Condolences Flowers

GLORIA M. BITTNER M.D. Notice
BITTNER
GLORIA M., M.D.


On March 17, 2019, of Newtown PA. Beloved wife of Dr. Arthur J. Barnaby. Devoted mother Johnna P. Barnaby, Devin J. Barnaby. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Dr. Justin Bittner, Theresa Core, Toni-Ann Hollywood and her husband James Hollywood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 P.M., and on Friday, from 10:30 A.M. until her Con-celebrated Funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Gianna Center of Philadelphia at Jeanes Physician Office Building, 7500 Central Ave., Suite 203, Phila. PA 19111.

www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.