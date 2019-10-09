|
WILSON
GLORIA P.
91, of Anne's Choice, Warmin-ster, formerly of Abington, on October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Wilson and loving mother of Mark (Susan), Andrea Rupnick (Joe), Phil, Nancy McCann (Harry), Jenny, Luke (Helene), Lisa Staerk (Mike), and Stephanie.
Family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., on Saturday, Nov. 9th, at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown PA 19031, followed by Mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Rotary Special Athletes, c/o Ann Ohmott, 102 Quince Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019