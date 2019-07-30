Home

Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Church
10th and Dickinson Sts.
GLORIA (Ettore) PELOSI

GLORIA (Ettore) PELOSI Notice
PELOSI
GLORIA (nee Ettore)
Passed on July 29, 2019. Devoted wife of John Sr. Beloved mother of Louis (AnnaMarie) Pelosi, Steven (Starr) Pelosi, Maria (Joseph) Francesco, and the late John Jr. Mother in law of Antoinette Pelosi. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grand-children and 1 great-great-grandchild. Viewing Wed. evening 7 to 9 P.M. at the THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also Viewing Thurs., morning 8:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Annunciation Church 10th and Dickinson Sts. Interment. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
