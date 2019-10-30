|
CARTER
GLORIA RICKS
Passed away on Sept. 13, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after a lengthy illness.
A resident of Philadelphia, she was born on August 30, 1943 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Alvia and Eunice (Holliman) Ricks.
Mrs. Ricks Carter received a bachelors degree from Norfolk State University in 1964 in Sociology. She earned her masters degree in Social Work in 1972 from Temple University and used that knowledge selflessly to assist others throughout her career.
Mrs. Ricks Carter was quite social and enjoyed spending time with friends. When she was not working, she enjoyed traveling, fashion, reading, gardening, theater and cooking. She was very active in her church, the Oxford Presbyterian Church and her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta.
She is survived by her brother, Floyd Ricks (Elsie) of Windsor, Virginia and her sister Dorothy Glover of Chuckatuck, Virginia. In addition, she is survived by her lifelong beloved, chosen brother and primary caregiver, Herman McGill and step-daughters Jonelle Carter Lemcke (Erik) and Margaret Washington.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Colonel John B. Carter and brother, Horace M. Ricks (Ameta).
Friends and family are invited to her memorial service on November 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 8501 Stenton Ave., Phila., PA 19150. The service will be preceded at 10:30 A.M. by an Omega Omega ceremony, conducted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Oxford Presbyterian Church, in Gloria's memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019