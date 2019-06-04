|
RISER
GLORIA (nee Sibulkin)
On June 3, 2019, 95 years old. Beloved wife of the late Melvin; loving mother of Janet Riser, Sharon (Kent Haas) Riser; adored grandmother of Lauren Sara Haas. Private Services will be held. Shiva will be observed Wednesday evening at the residence of Janet Riser and Thursday evening at the residence of Sharon Riser and Kent Haas. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood, 1144 Locust St., Phila., PA 19107, or a .
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019