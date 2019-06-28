Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
June 27, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel. Mother of Amy (Mark) Bierhoff and Andrew Persky. Grandmother of Jennifer and Sydney Bierhoff, David and Shayna Persky. Relatives and friends ae invited to Funeral Services Sun 1:30 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park Shiva will be observed on Sunday and Monday at the home of Amy and Mark Bierhoff. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services, 2100 Arch St., 5th Floor Phila., Pa. 19103 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
