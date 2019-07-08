|
|
KRAMER
GOLDIE (nee Krangel)
July 7, 2019 of North Wales, Pa. Wife of the late David. Mother of Linda Kirson, Tina (Allan) Dabrow and Marsha (Michael) Prosini. Grandmother of Ellen Kirson, Gregg (Judy) Dabrow, Amy Kirson, Melissa (Dr. Adam) Benn and David Prosini. Step-grandmother of Adrianne Prosini and Erin (Joe) Facenda. Also survived by five great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday July 9, 12:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS 4737 Street Road Trevose, Pa. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Marsha and Michael Prosini Tuesday evening and to the residence of Linda Kirson, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Contributions in her memory may be made to the J. NcNamara MD. Fund for Retina Research and Education: Wills Eye Foundation 840 Walnut Street Phila., Pa. 19107
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019