Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for GOLDIE KRAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GOLDIE (Krangel) KRAMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GOLDIE (Krangel) KRAMER Notice
KRAMER
GOLDIE (nee Krangel)
July 7, 2019 of North Wales, Pa. Wife of the late David. Mother of Linda Kirson, Tina (Allan) Dabrow and Marsha (Michael) Prosini. Grandmother of Ellen Kirson, Gregg (Judy) Dabrow, Amy Kirson, Melissa (Dr. Adam) Benn and David Prosini. Step-grandmother of Adrianne Prosini and Erin (Joe) Facenda. Also survived by five great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday July 9, 12:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS 4737 Street Road Trevose, Pa. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Marsha and Michael Prosini Tuesday evening and to the residence of Linda Kirson, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Contributions in her memory may be made to the J. NcNamara MD. Fund for Retina Research and Education: Wills Eye Foundation 840 Walnut Street Phila., Pa. 19107

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now