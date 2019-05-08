|
|
WITKOWSKI
GRACE L. (nee Kepple)
On May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Witkowski, MD.Devoted mother of Thomas A. Witkowski (Ingrid) and Beth Ann McKenna (Thomas); loving grandmother of Anthony and Erica Witkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Friday 9:15 - 10:15 A.M. at St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149 followed by her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cem. No Viewing Thursday evening. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Lions Club International, 300 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, IL 60523 or Guide Dogs for the Blind, P. O. Box 151200, San Rafael, CA 94915.
Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019