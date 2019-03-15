Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE (Pestich) SMITH

Notice Condolences Flowers

GRACE (Pestich) SMITH Notice
SMITH
GRACE (nee Pestich)


March 13, 2019, of Warminster, Pa. She was 87 years old. She was the beloved wife of Joseph P. Smith and loving mother of Robert (Evy) Smith, Dennis (Cindy) Smith, Joanne (Bill) Partridge, Brian (Karyn) Smith, Carol (Errol) Zimmerman and Regina (Bob) Coia.She was the sister of Marcella Phinn, Norma Yelovich and the late Eugene Pestich. Also surviving are her 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. in Nativity Of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. Arr. by:

THE DECKER FUNERAL HOME, Warminster

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now