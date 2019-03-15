|
|
SMITH
GRACE (nee Pestich)
March 13, 2019, of Warminster, Pa. She was 87 years old. She was the beloved wife of Joseph P. Smith and loving mother of Robert (Evy) Smith, Dennis (Cindy) Smith, Joanne (Bill) Partridge, Brian (Karyn) Smith, Carol (Errol) Zimmerman and Regina (Bob) Coia.She was the sister of Marcella Phinn, Norma Yelovich and the late Eugene Pestich. Also surviving are her 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. in Nativity Of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. Arr. by:
THE DECKER FUNERAL HOME, Warminster
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019